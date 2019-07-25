|
|
Gloria Thompson Plotnik
Columbia - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 for memorial services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gloria T. Plotnik at Kings Chapel AME Chapel 135 Vance Street Pendleton, SC. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. at 401 S. Fant Street Anderson, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019