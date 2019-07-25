Services
Unity Mortuary Of Anderson
401 S Fant St
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 260-0063
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unity Mortuary Of Anderson
401 S Fant St
Anderson, SC 29624
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kings Chapel AME Chapel
135 Vance Street
Pendleton, SC
Gloria Thompson Plotnik

Gloria Thompson Plotnik Obituary
Gloria Thompson Plotnik

Columbia - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 for memorial services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Gloria T. Plotnik at Kings Chapel AME Chapel 135 Vance Street Pendleton, SC. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 25, 2019 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. at 401 S. Fant Street Anderson, SC.

To view full obituary please visit our website:

www.theunitymortuary.net
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019
