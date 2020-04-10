Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Goodman Bare Jr.

Goodman Bare Jr. Obituary
Goodman Bare Jr

Anderson - Goodman Bare Jr, 90, of Anderson SC, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Born in Starr, SC, on February 10, 1930, he was the son of the late Dr Goodman and Mabel Jones Bare. He was a long time resident of Broadway Lake and retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Betty Jo Latham Bare; sons: Goodman Bare III and Roger Latham Bare; daughter: Shelly Bare Brand (Wes); grandchildren: Carolina Bare Batten, Goodman Bare IV, Hillary Elizabeth Brand and Kylee Jones Brand.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother: Claude Crayton Bare; daughter: Elizabeth Bare and a granddaughter: Madison Elizabeth Bare.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ebeemortuary.com.

The ebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -