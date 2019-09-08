|
|
Gordon L. Lawton
Anderson, SC - Gordon, a native of Anderson County, South Carolina, son of the late John B. and Hillian Lawton, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019.
In addition to his wife, Johnnie Martin Lawton, he is survived by a sister, Johnnye Lawton King (David) of Belton, South Carolina.
Gordon was predeceased by three brothers: Frank Lawton, W.C. Lawton, and Wade Lawton, and three sisters: Mary Stowers, Ione Cook, and Essie Madden.
Gordon was a prominent figure in the South Carolina Consumer Finance Business. His career with World Acceptance Corporation spanned over twenty-eight years. Starting as Office Manager and retiring as District Supervisor of the South Carolina Operations.
After retiring, Gordon and Johnnie made Naples, Florida their domicile and winter home. There Gordon volunteered at the Naples Police Department, issuing Beach Parking permits. Daily he enjoyed the Beach and beautiful sunsets.
He honored his country by serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany as a radar operator.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt. The family will receive friends following the service.
As members of First Baptist Church, we suggest memorials be made to First Baptist Church Organ Fund, 307 South Manning Street, Anderson, SC 29624. Interment will be private.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019