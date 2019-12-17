|
Grace Gambrell Pittman
Anderson - Grace Chasteen Gambrell Pittman, 91, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late William Walt and Claudia Yeargin Chasteen. She was the founder of Grace's Coffee House where she was known for her famous chicken club sandwich and her love for her customers. Grace worked until age 78 when she sold the restaurant. She was a member of Asbury Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Brian A. Gambrell and wife, Betty M. Gambrell; two grandsons, Brett Gambrell (Christina) and Brady Gambrell (Amber); great-granddaughter, Victoria "Tori" Gambrell; special nephew, Stephen Gambrell; sister-in-law, JoAnn Chasteen; and a devoted friend, Dot Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Clyde A. Gambrell, Jr. and Frank L. Pittman; two brothers, Clarence Chasteen and Rev. Sam Chasteen; and a sister, Helen Wilbanks.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Mark Dickson. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. A private burial will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 3518 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
