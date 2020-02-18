|
Grace Spoone Black
Pendleton - Grace Spoone Black, 83, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Anderson.
Born September 18, 1936 in Clinton, SC, she was a daughter of the late Henry Spoone and Jessie Forrester Spoone. She was married to the late William Enoch Black, Sr.
Grace attended Collegedale University in Chattanooga, TN and was a dental assistant having previously worked for Dr. William Evans. She was also a former director of Upper State Beauty Pageants.
She is survived by her son, W.E. "Billy" Black, Jr. (Kim) of Anderson, SC; daughters, Stephanie B. Berkey (Scott) of Hilton Head, SC and Patricia B. Moore of Easley, SC; grandchildren, William E. Black, III (Morgan) of Westlake, OH, Johnathan M. Black of Anderson, SC, Laurel Berkey of Bluffton, SC and Jessica Moore of LaFrance, SC; brothers, Bob Spoone of Greenville, SC, Grady Spoone of Laurens, SC and David Spoone (Pat) of Hodges, SC; sisters, Laverne Clark (Oren) of Clinton, SC and Henrietta Hazel of Charlotte, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, David Alan Black.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Divine Hospice, 115 Whitehall Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020