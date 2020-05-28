Grady Brock
Grady Brock

Anderson - Grady Brock age 62 of 108 Marsh Creek Dr. passed May 14 2020. He is survived by his wife Zena Cowan Brock, seven sons, four brothers, and two sisters. A private memorial service will be Saturday 12:00 Noon at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home Chapel. The family is at the home.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
