Grady G. Dacus
Pendleton - Grady Gene Dacus, aka "Shady Grady", 75, of Pendleton, SC, passed away peacefully December 27, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Anderson County.
Born October 2, 1944 to the late William Walker and Willie Mae (Dutton) Dacus, he was a lifelong resident of the Lafrance/Pendleton area. He retired as a Jacquard Loom Fixer at Mount Vernon Mills of Lafrance, SC after 35 years of service. An avid fisherman who could also drive the wheels off a street car, race car, or go-cart, on the racetrack or the street. Just ask the local police! He was also known for his mean pool stick abilities, enjoyed his drink of choice, an infectious smile, and he never met a stranger.
He married the love of his life, Betty Joann McGee on December 2, 1963 after meeting her during a game of "Post Office" during a party on the streets of the Mill Village of Pendleton. She preceded him on April 13, 2018 and he mourned her absence with each passing day.
He was a humble and loving father of two children, a daughter, Jean Dacus Fisher (Don) of Belton SC, and the late Christopher Dell Dacus (Tina) of Lafrance SC; fourteen Grandchildren and twenty one Great-Grandchildren.
Also surviving: a brother, Wilton Dacus of Pendleton, SC. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Ann Dacus Skelton; and two brothers, Larry Alan Dacus, and Milton Dacus.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 29 at the Mausoleum at Memory Gardens, 586 Issaqueena Trail, Central, SC 29630.
The family will receive friends there starting at 2:00 PM.
He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife of fifty-four years with the Reverend David Kay and the Rev. Dewain Willis officiating.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019