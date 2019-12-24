Services
Grady H. Tollison Obituary
Anderson - Grady Harold Tollison, 82, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence in Winter Haven, FL.

Born June 13, 1937 in Anderson, SC, he was a son of the late John Edward Tollison, Sr. and Sarah "Fannie" Davis Tollison.

Grady was the meat market district manager for Ingles. He had formerly worked for both Home Town Foods and Winn Dixie. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years having married on April 15, 1967, Mary Ann Sullivan Tollison; sons, Robert P. Burke (Betty) and Thomas J. Burke; daughters, JoAnne M. Reed (Dennis), Teresa G. Barber (Dave), Eva M. Burke (friend, Dale), Thelma J. Erikson (Robert), Esther P. Hayes (Bobby), Carolyn M. Loftis, and Cathy Ann Tomlinson (friend, Marty); brother, Lerory Tollison; sisters, Doris Burris (James), Frances E. Yeargin and Barbara R. Whitmire; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Christine M. Burke; sisters, Myrtis Pruitt and Lois Norton; and brother, John Edward Tollison, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00pm with Rev. Bob Marcaurelle officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
