Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Garden of Memories
Greg Acker


1967 - 2019
Greg Acker Obituary
Greg Acker

Belton - Greg Acker "Chewy",51, of Belton SC, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Anderson, SC, on December 19, 1967, he was the father to Austin Acker and Donnie Ray Dooley; granddaughter: Harmony Dooley; wife: Angie Acker of Belton; grandmother: Carrie Smith Acker of Anderson; father: David Acker; brother: Dan Acker of Shady Grove; and mother-in-law, Donna Tribble.

He is predeceased by his mother, Linda Clamp Acker of Shady Grove.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30am on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Garden of Memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road Anderson SC 29621.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 22, 2019
