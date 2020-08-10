Greg Parker

Greg ParkerAnderson, SC - Gregory Brian Parker, 60, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his residence.Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Frances Ethel Merck Parker and the late Arthur Carl Parker. He was a roofer.Survivors include his mother; a daughter, Ashley Parker; sister, Angela Parker Swaney (Jamie); and five grandchildren, Jess Burrell, Jasmine Burrell, Kailin Parker, Jeremy Mays, and Brandon Rice.In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Christle Parker; and two brothers, Mitchell Parker and Gary Parker.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. A private burial will be held at New Silver Brook Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.Sullivan-King Mortuary