Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
1937 - 2019
Grover Monroe Harris Obituary
Grover Monroe Harris

Liberty - Grover Monroe Harris, 82, of Liberty, SC, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home.

Born August 20, 1937 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Monroe Harris and Alma Palmer Harris. Grover was a machinist in the textile industry.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Godfrey Harris; sons, Lee Harris (Candice) of Greenville, Bruce Harris and David Harris both of Piedmont; daughter, Sharon Harris Hart of Sumter; six grandchildren, Wes, Caroline, Cade, CelyClair, Trey and Justin; and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Billy Joe and James Harris; and grandson, Donald Harris; and life long best friend Robert Todd.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel Wednesday, September 11th at 12:30pm with Rev. Sam Byrum officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at 102 Merritt Road, Liberty, SC.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 10, 2019
