|
|
Gwendoline E. Moehle
Anderson - Gwendoline E. Moehle, 79, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born September 15, 1939, in London, England, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Ethel Doy Noble. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Jerry and Sonny McCorquodale and sister, Jean.
Gwendoline loved all animals, with a special love for horses. She loved to horseback ride, knit, gardening and yardwork.
She is survived by her husband, Juergen Moehle; son, Geoffrey McCorquodale (Jackie); daughters, Angela Burriss (Samuel) and Vivian McCorquodale; stepson, Thomas Moehle (Martha); stepdaughter, Gisela Hecker (Bernhard); brother, Ted Noble (Janice); dog, Scruffy; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The cryptside service will be held at 11:00am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Entombment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or PAWS, 1320 US-29, Anderson, SC 29626.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 8, 2019