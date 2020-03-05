|
Gwendolyn (Gwen) Whitmire Wiley, wife of the late Wayne Wiley of Jefferson, Georgia, formerly of Anderson, SC died March 4, 2020. She was born in Stephens County, Georgia, near Toccoa on August 3, 1925. She and Wayne were married on May 25, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Rolin Buren Whitmire and Vinnie Taylor Whitmire.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 3:00 P.M. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 2609 North 29 Highway, Anderson, South Carolina with Reverend Bill Rigsby officiating.
She graduated from Stephens County High School and attended Piedmont College, Demorest, GA. She taught school in Stephens County before moving to Anderson, SC in 1947. She was a drapery maker and operated Wiley Drapery Services until retirement.
In Anderson she was a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church for 51 years, a member of the Evelyn King Sunday School Class, a G.A. leader and nursery worker for many years. She and her husband moved to Jefferson in 2002 and joined the Jefferson First United Methodist Church and the Stan Escoe Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her son, Richard Wiley and his wife, Gayle, of Greensboro, NC; a daughter, Beth Rector of Jefferson; four grandchildren; Jason Wiley and his wife, Ginger, of Frederick, MD; Dana Christmas and her husband, Kevin, of Charlotte, NC; Ross Rainey and his wife, Maria of Jefferson; and Ellen Rector of Jefferson.; ten great-grandchildren: Amelia, Braden, Adelyn, Elliot, Jesse, and Simon Wiley, Will and Jackson Christmas, Harrison and Charlotte Rainey.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Sam Whitmire of Barnesville, GA and Taylor Whitmire of Toccoa, GA; and three sisters, Martha Whitmire, Lavina Neal of Conyers, GA and Quilla Whiten of Portland, OR; and sons-in-laws, Daniel Rainey and Mike Rector.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467, Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020