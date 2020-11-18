Halston "Dub" OsborneAnderson - Halston T. "Dub" Osborne, 86, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.He was born August 23, 1934 in Anderson, SC, and was the son of the late Ellis O.C. Osborne and Mary Etta Sammons Osborne. He was married to the late Mary "Pete" Osborne.Dub was a graduate of Boys High School and was the owner of Lakeside Auto Sales from 1958 to 2001. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Temple.He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Hal Osborne and Travis Osborne (Brenda Faye); daughter, Robin Renee Sanders; grandchildren, Brandi Cooper, Heather Sanders, Constance Osborne, Cameron Osborne and Jacob Osborne; and great-grandchildren, Rylee Sanders, Braylee Cooper, Braydon Cooper and Kahlen Sanders.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Willie Mae Cowart, Treasure Sexton, Elizabeth Cheek and Betty Bradberry.The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:30 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Duncan, Rev. Travis Osborne and Mr. Harry Osborne officiating. A private burial will take place at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.The family will be at the home of Travis Osborne, 414 Abercrombie Rd., Anderson, SC.