Hannah Spado
Pendleton -
March 22, 1999 - February 6, 2020
Hannah Spado, age 20, of Pendleton, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Anderson on March 22, 1999, she was the daughter of Katherine Nicole Meeks and Jeffery Louis Spado.
She attended Tri-County Technical College and was an aspiring Emergency Medical Technician. She loved her family and was an avid flower gardener.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beautiful 14 month old daughter, Remi Gracelyn Spado, and her boyfriend, Hunter Swanger. She was extremely loved by many family members including, her grandmothers, Tina Marie Meeks and Linda Talley, her brother, Hayden Duckett and sisters, Halee Martin, Kayla Spado, Kimber Spado and Lindsey Spado, her aunts, Brandy Moore and Audra Hutchins, uncle, Steve Atkins and her cousins, Kandace Atkins, Kyerston Atkins, Chandler Atkins, Camden Atkins, Beth Hutchins, Kristen Spado, Jeni Smith and Lily Smith. She is also survived by her great aunts, Betty Smith and Jacque Klingenberg and her husband Ken and several other friends and family.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Central, SC.
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3:00pm - 5:00pm.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020