Hansel "Hank" ArflinBelton - Hansel "Hank" Arflin, 81, widower of the late Mildred B. Arflin, resident of Shady Grove Road, died Sunday June 21, 2020 at his residence.Born October 13, 1938 in Sandy Springs to the late John Ed and Pauline Parson Arflin, he was a Police Officer and Firefighter for the City of Belton, later he drove a truck for McLean Trucking.Hank was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where he sang in the choir for over 52 years, taught Sunday School for 14 years, and served as a deacon. He was a member of Belton Masonic Lodge # 130 A.F.M.He loved his family and his Lord and Savior.Surviving are his son, Tony Arflin and wife Beth of Belton, his daughter Angie Branyon and husband Bobby of Honea Path; his grandchildren, Jennifer Ciufo (Ryan),and Brittney Simmons (Jared); great grandchildren, Carina and Connor Ciufo; brothers, Billy Ray Arflin (Hortense) of Honea Path, and Harold Arflin (Jewel) of Belton. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Mildred Arflin and his sister, Betty Gambrell.Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 AM from the Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Daryl Hawthorne and Rev. Tim Bradley officiating. A private family burial will follow the service.The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 PM at Cox Funeral Home.Pallbearers will be Joe Gambrell, Larry Jordan, Ryan Ciufo, Jared Simmons, Ronnie Taylor, and Mike Jones.Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church Choir or to Hospice of the Upstate.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Arflin family.