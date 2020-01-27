|
Rev. Harmon Adkins
Anderson - Rev. Harmon Lee Adkins, 74, husband of Joyce Maynard Adkins, of Anderson, died Sunday January 26, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Hamlin, WV, on April 1, 1945, he was a son of the late Rev. Harmon W. Adkins and the late Dorothy Chapman Adkins. He was a graduate of Huntington High School, Class of 1963 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-1967.
Rev. Adkins arrived with his family in Anderson, SC in 1983, to pastor The First Assembly of God, now known as Freedom Center. He pastored several churches in The General Council of The Assemblies of God, in Kentucky, South Carolina and Florida.
After pastoring churches for nearly 50 years, Rev. Adkins served as Chaplain of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in Anderson, SC, "Papa 7". He considered his 15 years with the Sheriff's Office to be among the most rewarding of his ministry. He served under the administrations of Sheriffs David Crenshaw, John Skipper and was currently serving with Sheriff Chad McBride. Rev. Adkins could be found many nights in a patrol car ministering to deputy sheriffs and crime victims during all types of life events. His presence at the sheriff's office will surely be missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Maynard Adkins, son, Rick Adkins (Teresa), daughter, Tammy Rinehart (Paul) and grandchildren, Bailey, Erin and Mason Adkins and Jacob Jones (Samantha). He is also survived by a brother, Steve Adkins (Sherry).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ric Jones.
A service to celebrate his life and ministry will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Freedom Center (South Campus) , 3235 D.L. Drive, Anderson, SC 29624. The Rev. Phil Sears will officiate, and speakers will include Sheriff Chad McBride and Sheriff's Major Darrel O. Hill. Anderson County Sheriff's Deputies will serve as honorary and active pallbearers. Interment, with military honors by the U.S. Air Force, will follow at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary on Thursday from 12:00pm until 1:45pm.
In lieu of Flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson 215 E. Calhoun St. Anderson, SC 29621 or to A.I.M. PO BOX 1136, Anderson, SC 29622.
