Harold A. Moore, Jr.



Lexingotn - Harold A. Moore, Jr. passed away Wednesday evening, October 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in the spring of 1958 on May 14th to the late Harold Moore, Sr. and Jacqueline Moore in Anderson, South Carolina.



He is survived by his mother, beloved wife, Lynda Moore, and children, Keri McIlravy (Shawn), Lauren Cone (Jason), Jeremy Moore (Lana), brother, Gary Moore (Kristine) and niece, Sophie Cooke (Bradley). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Kylie, Blair, Savannah, Baylor, Isaac, Sutton, Evelyn and Liev.



Harold graduated T.L. Hanna High School in 1976 and the University of South Carolina in 1981 where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and achieved a BS in Business Administration. He went on to earn an Electrical Engineering degree from Midlands Technical College. He was a lifelong Gamecock football fan, avid golf player, and loved the Lord. He was an employee of Eastman Chemical (Dak) for over 30 years where he also volunteered as a fireman for several years.



In a final gesture of selflessness, Harold was an organ donor, of which his family is immensely proud. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13th at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 2323 Highway 81 North, Anderson, South Carolina 29621 at 2pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store