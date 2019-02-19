|
|
Harold Alley Jr.
Seneca - Harold Walker Alley, Jr, 90 of Seneca, SC, husband of Irene Evans Alley, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lila Doyle Nursing Center. He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to the late Harold Walker Alley, Sr. and Ada Walters Alley. Mr. Alley served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S. Tanner during the Korean Conflict in the Arctic region and the Caribbean Sea. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree from Wofford College and a Master's Degree from Clemson University. Mr. Alley began his career of serving others by teaching, coaching, and serving as Principal at the former Keowee High School in Oconee County. Upon the consolidation of Keowee and Walhalla High Schools, Harold continued in a service career as a counselor for South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation until his retirement. Harold was a faithful member of Saint Mark United Methodist Church, and until his health declined and he was no longer able, he served in many capacities through the years. He was a Sunday school teacher of the Edwards-Kellett Class and later, the Lydia Bible Class. He also served as a lay minister, and was active in Methodist Men. During his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf, traveling with his wife, and joining in on Mission trips with the United Methodist Volunteers in Missions and Habitat for Humanity. Harold was a member in the Seneca Lions Club where he received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. He was also a charter member of the South Carolina Behavioral Services Board where he served diligently until he was no longer able. He was blessed when serving others and sharing the Gospel. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irene Evans Alley; a son, Joseph (Jody) Harold Alley of Seneca and a daughter, Mildred (Millie) Ann Alley Ricketts (Terry) of Abbeville; a sister, Carolyn Alley Gilliam (Rev. J.O.), of Taylors, SC and a brother, Reverend Joseph Walters Alley, of Lexington, SC; one grandson, Blake Ricketts (Della), of Abbeville; 2 great granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Alley Clippard and Mary Ann Blackwell. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mark United Methodist Church, Seneca. A graveside burial will be held on Wednesday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC. The family is at the residence in Seneca. The family requests no flowers, but rather memorials be made in Mr. Alley's memory to Saint Mark United Methodist Church Caring Ministry, 616 Quincy Road, Seneca, SC 29678 or Canoeing for Kids Ministry, 114 Riverchase Court, Lexington, SC 29072. The family would like to thank the staff at Lila Doyle Nursing Center for the love and care that was shown to Mr. Alley during the 6 years he was there, and a very special thank you would like to be given to Leigh, Susan and Thomas.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 19, 2019