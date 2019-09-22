|
Harold "Hal" Anthony Abernathy
Anderson - Harold "Hal" Anthony Abernathy, 47, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born February 27, 1972 in Atlanta, GA, Hal is the son of Susan Mullinax Abernathy and the late William Anthony Abernathy. He worked as a finance manager for many years. He loved to shoot pool in the APA Pool Association and was a big part in the biker community who will be missed. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Charleston, SC.
In addition to his mother, Hal is survived by his fiancé, Nikki Fulmer; children, Anthony "Tony" Scott Abernathy, Matthew "Shaggy" Harold Abernathy, Nicholas Fulmer and Kaitlyn Fulmer; sisters, Tonda Richmond and Mickie Stottlemire; grandson, Jayden Fulmer; three nieces, Logan "Taterhead" Richmond (first great-nephew to be, Abel), Leighanne Stottlemire and Brooke Bousman; four uncles; three aunts; and several cousins.
In addition to his father, Hal was preceded in death by his niece, Ashlei rae Richmond; grandparents Harold and Jewel Mullinax, and Charlotte Abernathy; and one aunt.
There will be a memorial family drop-in where everyone is welcome from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A memorial ride to honor Hal will be held at a later date.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019