Harold "Buck" Buckner
Harold "Buck" Buckner

Anderson, SC - Harold Damascus "Buck" Buckner, 89, husband of the late Patricia Buckner, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Chris Liles. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Cancer Association of Anderson.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
