Harold "Buck" BucknerAnderson, SC - Harold Damascus "Buck" Buckner, 89, husband of the late Patricia Buckner, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Chris Liles. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Cancer Association of Anderson.Sullivan-King Mortuary