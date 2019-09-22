Services
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson - Harold William Burrows, 83, of Anderson passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born October 17, 1935 in Friendship, NY, he was the son of the late Myron A. and Gertrude I. Irish Burrows.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Ann Carlson Burrows of Anderson, son, Troy D. Burrows and wife, Dawn of Anderson, son, Alan C. Burrows of Woodbridge VA, grandchildren: David and Haley Burrows of Anderson, brother, Duane E. Burrows and wife, Marge Burrows of Morehead, KY and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Friendship, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , SC Chapter, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L Anderson, SC, 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019
