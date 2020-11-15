Harold Edward ArflinBelton - Harold Edward Arflin, 89, husband of Jewell King Arflin, resident of Springdale Dr., died November 13, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born May 2, 1931 in Homer GA to the late Ed and Pauline Parson Arflin, he served in the United States Army, the Army Reserves, and the South Carolina National Guard for 30 years. He loved dancing and cutting grass.He attended Cornerstone Pentecostal Community Church and loved his church family, he was a member of Belton Lodge #130 A.F.M.Surviving other than his loving wife of 42 years of the home are his daughters, Kathy Jones (Mike), and Toledo Callaham (Brian) all of Belton; his son, Chris Edward Jeanes (Trenia) of Belton; his brother, Billy Ray Arflin (Hortense); his grandchildren, Kirsten Jeanes, Keli Wilson (Scott), Crystal Key (Mendell), Amanda Knight (Jeff), Jennifer Justice (Clint), Brandon Callaham (Janessa), Shannon Young (Brittany), Casey Ashley; 16 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughters, Victoria Elaine Arflin and Dawana Victoria Fields, his brother, Hansel "Hank" Arflin, his sister, Betty Gambrell.Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday at 1:00 PM from Coronerstone Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Micheal Hanley, Rev. Paul Herring, and Rev. Brian Jennings officiating. Burial with Military and Masonic Rites will be at the Garden of Memories.The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 PM at Cox Funeral Home. The family respectively request masks be worn at the Service as well as the Visitation.Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to Cornerstone Pentecostal Community Church, 115 Redwood Dr. Belton, SC 29627.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Arflin family.