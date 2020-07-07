Harold Jerry HicksAnderson, SC - Harold Jerry Hicks, 82, of Anderson, SC, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born on October 20, 1937, he was the son of the late Mack Prue Hicks and the late Ethel Lee Sanders Hicks. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by his sister, Doris Hicks Woodruff.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Minnie Charlene Bradberry Hicks and his daughters Tammy Hudson, Ann Holden, Lisa Ellis (Greg), Kimberly Tallent (Danny). He left behind six grandchildren: Ross Hudson (Roxanne), Taylor Holden, Phillip Ellis (Sara), Hunter Hudson, Lucas Tallent, and Anna Kate Tallent; and four great grandchildren: Ava Holden, James and Logan Hudson, and Easton Ellis. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and by his special outdoor gardening companion, pet cat Sadie.Harold was a graduate of Boy's High School of Anderson and attended Tri-County Technical College and Clemson College.He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas in 1994, after 35 years of service. He was an active member of the Owens Corning Fiberglas Men's Retiree Club.He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Anderson, where he served as Treasurer for The Men's Bible Class.The family held a private graveside service at New Silver Brook Cemetery in Anderson on July 4, 2020.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Hospice in Anderson or Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM).The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and his staff at Divine Hospice and the staff of NHC Anderson for their loving care. We also offer a special thank you to Harold's longtime family physician, Dr. William Walker.Sullivan-King Mortuary