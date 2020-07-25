Harold Lee Roach



Sandy Springs - Harold Lee Roach, 78, husband of the late Teresa Roach of Sandy Springs, SC, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.



Born in Anderson on May 9, 1942, he was a son of the late Clarence Babe Roach and the late Mary Lois Donald Roach.



He spent several years in textiles but ultimately retired as owner and operator of H & R Auto Sales in Sandy Springs.



He loved frequenting Waffle House in Pendleton where he made many close friends.



He is survived by his children, Sandy Jones (Mike), Scott Roach (Angie), Eric Roach and Shannon Summer, 9 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



He is also survived by his sister, Jane Tucker (David) a brother, Bobby Roach (Pat) and special friends, Abe Hill and Jonathan Gallup.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Roach and a grandson, Justin Roach.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 4:00 pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Chris Poulos will officiate.



The family will speak to friends following the service and social distancing is to be observed.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of The Upstate 1835 Rogers Rd. Anderson, SC 29621



