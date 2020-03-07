|
Harold McMurtry
Anderson, SC - Harold Edward McMurtry, 89, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Irene S. McMurtry; three daughters, Tina Headen, Wanda Lyda, and Lee Collier; three stepchildren, Lynne Jenkins, Renee Jones, and Michael Jenkins; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Lyles; and brother, Billy McMurtry.
He was the son of the late Lawrence McMurtry, Sr. and Bessie McMurtry. He was preceded in death by a son, James Harold McMurtry; and two brothers, Lawrence McMurtry, Jr. and Ralph McMurtry.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Monday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020