|
|
Harold Rice
Townville - On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Harold Dan Rice, loving husband and father of three passed away at the young age of 84.
Born in Fair Play on June 14, 1935, he was a graduate of Townville School, a US Army Veteran and a BASF retiree.
He is survived by his wife of 17yrs, Kathy; his 2 children: Crystal Meredith (Robbie) of Montana and Harold Dan Rice II of Anderson; 2 step children: Mike Cannon (Kirstie) and Emma James (Jerry); 9 grandchildren: Wendy, Charity, Drew, Gabriel, Jaden, Catrina, Jenna, Brooke and Bradley and 2 great-grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his father Charles Rice; mother: Mary Idell Brown; brother Joe Rice and daughter Mary Gail Jones.
Visitation will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Wednesday, January 1, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm.
A graveside service will be held at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 1pm.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020