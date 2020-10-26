Harold Threlkeld

Harold ThrelkeldAnderson - Harold Preston Threlkeld, 81, of Anderson, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence.Born September 14, 1939 in Barnes Station, SC, he was the son of the late Otis Y. and Bonnie Moore Threlkeld. Upon graduation from Lowndesville High School, Harold showed up at Furman University with just a suitcase and an acceptance letter. He began his collegiate career and job in the school's cafeteria on the same day. Upon his graduation, he enrolled in the University of South Carolina Law School. His studies were interrupted by a tour of duty in the Korean Conflict where he achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Upon his return to SC, Harold finished his studies and was admitted to the Bar in 1967. He moved to Anderson and practiced with numerous law firms before establishing his own practice in 1983. His passing ended his association with the Anderson Bar which spanned 53 years.Harold never lost his passion for knowledge, history or learning. He was a voracious reader on numerous subjects. He was instrumental in establishing and supporting the Anderson School of Lay Theology.Harold was also a passionate golfer. While his health permitted, he could be found every weekend on the grounds of Cobb's Glen Country Club which he helped establish in 1975.Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Barbara Repko Threlkeld of the home, son, Harold Preston Threlkeld, Jr., of Anderson, and brothers, Herbert and Young Threlkeld, and sister, Betty Brickle.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday at Union Baptist Church, Iva, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.