Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Harper Poore
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Lebanon Baptist Church
Harper Poore Obituary
Harper Poore

Anderson - Henry Harper Poore, 80, of Anderson passed away March 13, 2019 after a period of declining health.

He is survived by Polly, his wife of 62 years; son, Ronne and his wife, Lisa of Greenville; granddaughter, Carly of Greenville; grandson, Evan and his wife, Nicole of Simpsonville, and great grandson, Nash. He is also survived by his sister Nettie Owen of Chester and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Poore was the son of the late Grady and Inez Barnett Poore. He was predeceased by his brothers: Adger and Jimmy Poore and sisters, Mable Lee and Margaret Wentzky. He was retired from Sunbeam with over 30 years of service. He was a lifelong, faithful member of Lebanon Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and member of the Men's Bible Class.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Lebanon Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 15, 2019
