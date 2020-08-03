1/
Harrell Martinez
Harrell Martinez

Anderson - Harrell W. Martinez, 83, of Anderson, husband of Marianne McCoy Martinez, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House. He was born in Clay County, NC to the late Willard W. and Dona Davenport Maney.

Mr. Martinez proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of Lee Shoals Church of God. He was a retired painter and cook.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Martinez was preceded in death by five brothers, Kenneth Maney, Leon Hogsed, Mike Carlan, Robert Carlan and Billy C. Hogsed.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marianne, of Anderson; three daughters, Dona Hand (Danny) of Rockmill, AL, Maria Martinez of Anderson and Katherine Moore (Jackie) of Iva; three sons, Harrell Martinez of Iva, Chris Martinez (Sandra) of Iva and Michael Martinez of Anderson; two brothers, Donald Hogsed (Joanie) of Helen GA and Bobby Joe Maney of Haysville, NC; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A private family service to celebrate Mr. Martinez's life will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully request that memorials, in memory of Mr. Martinez, be made to the Alzheimer's Association 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite l, Anderson, SC 29621 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Martinez family.






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
