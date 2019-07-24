|
|
Harriet B. Cantrell
Anderson - Harriet Elizabeth Brown Cantrell, 81, of Anderson, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born March 21, 1938 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late William Dexter Brown and Alice Belle McLees Brown. Besides her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Edward Cantrell. Harriet was a life member of First Baptist Church in Anderson, SC. She was always present at the Wednesday luncheon and Bible study. For the past several years, she has attended Welcome Baptist Church with her sister, Alice and brother-in-law, Bill. Harriet served many years in the First Baptist Church Nursery. She was a kindergarten assistant teacher at Boulevard Baptist Church for several years. She also worked at Horizon Adult Day Care.
Harriet is survived by her sister, Alice Brown West and brother-in-law, William R. West, Jr. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Mildred Alice West Chitwood (Shane), Katherine West Jernigan (Todd), Margaret West Reading (Mike) and Brown West (Brittany); eight great nieces and nephews, Will Jernigan, Cole Jernigan, Anna Jernigan, Sean Reading, Kyle Reading, Micah West, Ryann West and Landon Leopard. Harriet was known for her strong faith, kindness, compassion, loyalty to family and friends and her never ending smile.
A special thank you to Hospice of the Upstate, their wonderful staff and compassionate care.
Funeral service will be held at 3pm Wednesday (July 24) at Welcome Baptist Church with Revs. Wayne Watson and Hugh Burgess officiating. Burial will follow at Old Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2 until 3pm prior to the service at the church.
The family will be at the home of her sister, Alice West, 504 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, P O Box 757, Sandy Springs, SC 29677 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 24, 2019