Harriet "Kay" Baun
Townville - Harriet "Kay" Baun, 75, wife of Donald N. Baun of Townville, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, she is the daughter of the late Harry W. Jenkins, mother Dolores. She attended West Virginia Wesleyan College. She was a member of Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church. She was and a loving wife and mother, who enjoyed life, spending time with her family. Kay was a talented artist, enjoyed cooking, and working in the school system with special needs children.
Surviving are her sons, Jeff Baun (Sherry), Mike Baun (Jennifer), and daughter, Donna Baun; brother, Bill Holt (Karen), and sisters, Ann Funkhouser (Michael), Debbie Peale, (Bill). Grandchildren, Ashley (Greg), Kristina, Kurtis (Shannon), William (Marylin), and Willie (Kate), Great Grandchildren, Alana, Connor, Isabella, Easton, and Brynn.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16 at 4:00PM at Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church, 13676 West Oak Highway, Townville, SC 29689 with Pastor Judy Hames Officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Dickson Memorial United Methodist Church, Special Olympics of South Carolina, or to the .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 14, 2019