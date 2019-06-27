|
Harriet Dobbins McClain
Anderson, SC - The life of Harriet Dobbins McClain will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery. All of Harriet and John's friends are invited to join for this time of remembering and expressing love for each other and for Harriet.
Harriet had a full life which was characterized by laughter and love. She loved her husband, John, who was always called "Mac"; her parents, Louis and Ida Todd Dobbins, her brother Todd and his wife Cheryl, her sister Martha Rae Bradley and her husband Michael, her many friends, and her dogs and cats. She truly loved her yard and garden where she spent every available moment, many of these the happiest moments of her life.
Harriet graduated from Hanna High School, Anderson College, and Limestone College where she earned her B.S. Degree. She then worked for Piedmont Natural Gas Company while also serving on the Advisory Board for NHC for a number of years. She was a member of the Episcopal Church.
The last years of her life included a battle against cancer, a battle she fought as hard as anyone could fight. Her enjoyment of life, her love, and her smile and laughter marked her existence even as she dealt with her final disease.
Harriet leaves behind her husband, John McClain, and sister, Martha Dobbins Bradley, sister-in-law Cheryl Dobbins, a host of friends, several beloved pets, and many treasured memories among those who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 27, 2019