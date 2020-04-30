|
Harriet Geer formally of Anderson, SC passed away April 28th at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Trenton, NJ. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. George Starks,Sr. and Mrs. Hattie B. Starks and her sister Ms. Lenell Starks. Surviving her loving husband James MacArthur Geer of Trenton, NJ, brother George Starks Jr. (Jacqueline) of Philadelphia, PA, sisters-in-law Sara Rosemond of Greenville, SC, Dianne Geer of Anderson, SC and Yvette Geer of Trenton, NJ, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside service, May 9th at 12pm in Trenton, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the staff of Hughes Funeral Home, 324 Bellevue Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08618.
Announcement Courtesy of Rich-Colonial Funeral Home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020