Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Whitefield Baptist Church
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Harrison Burgess Obituary
Harrison Burgess

Williamston - Harrison Clifton Burgess, 86, husband of the late Edith Rogers Motes Burgess, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019.

He was twice married, first to the late Barbara Strickland Burgess.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Clifton and Janie Ricketts Burgess. He retired from Bowman Trucking, drove a car shuttle for Carolina Ford and was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.

He is survived by daughters, Sherry Gentry (Jim) of Townville and Janet Kelly (Benny) of Williamston; step-daughters, Jackie Bull and Dianne Thrasher, both of Charleston; sister, Noreen Rowe of AZ; brother, Edgar Burgess of Williamston; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by sons, Michael Burgess and Frank Burgess; sisters, Viola Bell and Virginia Scott; brother, Clyde Burgess.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, at Whitefield Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2:00 pm in the church. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 5, 2019
