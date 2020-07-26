Harrison "Frankie" Franklin JonesBelton - Harrison "Frankie" Franklin Jones, 72, husband of Jean Ashley Jones, died Saturday July 25, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born February 27, 1948 in Belton to the late B. Ray and Grace Elgin Jones, he graduated from Belton High School and Anderson College, he received his BS degree from Lander College. He worked over 30 years as the Director of Recreation for the Town of Honea Path.He was a member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church where he formerly served on the Recreation Committee, was involved in Children's Church, and served as an Usher. He was member of the Honea Path Civitans where he was awarded Civitan of the Year.Surviving are his wife of 53 years of the home; his son Scott Jones and wife Wendy of Belton; his grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Lance, and Lily Jones; his sister Nellie Snider and husband Charlie of Anderson. He was predeceased by a sister, Edith Jones, and a brother, Larry Jones.Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday at 11:00 AM from the Garden of Memories with Rev. Dr. Mark Krieger officiating.The family is at the home of Scott and Wendy Jones, 251 Pebble Brook Lane.In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 2603 Due West Hwy. Belton, SC 29627.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.