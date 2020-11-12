Harrison M. LollisSpringfield, MO - Harrison Monroe Lollis, 88, of Springfield, MO, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Wilson's Creek Nursing and Rehab in Springfield, MO.He was born September 28, 1932 in Oconee County, SC, and was the son of the late Walter "Dock" Lollis and Ruby Bird Gambrell Lollis.Harrison was retired from Michelin and was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church. He loved watching Westerns, taking care of his nieces and nephews and spending time at the beach.He is survived by his brother, James Donald Lollis (Linda Queen); sister, Brenda Lollis Campbell (Ronnie); sisters-in-law, Becky Lollis and Dianne Lollis; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Lollis, Charles Lollis and his wife, Alvina, David Lollis and J.C. Lollis and his wife, Barbara Lollis; and sister-in-law, Virgie Lollis.A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Mr. Thomas Lovell officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whitefield Baptist Church, 207 Mitchell Rd., Belton, SC 29627.