1/1
Harrison M. Lollis
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harrison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harrison M. Lollis

Springfield, MO - Harrison Monroe Lollis, 88, of Springfield, MO, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Wilson's Creek Nursing and Rehab in Springfield, MO.

He was born September 28, 1932 in Oconee County, SC, and was the son of the late Walter "Dock" Lollis and Ruby Bird Gambrell Lollis.

Harrison was retired from Michelin and was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church. He loved watching Westerns, taking care of his nieces and nephews and spending time at the beach.

He is survived by his brother, James Donald Lollis (Linda Queen); sister, Brenda Lollis Campbell (Ronnie); sisters-in-law, Becky Lollis and Dianne Lollis; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond Lollis, Charles Lollis and his wife, Alvina, David Lollis and J.C. Lollis and his wife, Barbara Lollis; and sister-in-law, Virgie Lollis.

A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Mr. Thomas Lovell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whitefield Baptist Church, 207 Mitchell Rd., Belton, SC 29627.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved