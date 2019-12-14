|
|
Harry Edward Evans
Pendleton - 11/13/33-11/29/19
Dad was the youngest son of Eugene Goldsmith and Grace Whitlock Evans of Pendleton, South Carolina. He was a proud graduate of Pendleton High School (though he was seriously sorry that there was no organized athletics program until after his graduation....just sharing. His love of Pendleton was followed closely by his love of the University of South Carolina and his beloved Gamecocks. As a graduate of the Class of 1957, Dad never failed to speak to anyone displaying any form of affiliation to USC. His time at the University of SC was a treasured and significant part of his life. His love of First Baptist Church of Pendleton was a steady influence throughout his life and his love of his church family never faltered.
No story of dad could be told without sharing that he met the love of his life, Patsy McDonald, in Atlanta, GA and he always maintained that when he saw her in the choir at First Baptist Church Atlanta, that he would marry her.
As a family, we were blessed to share their lifelong love story and the partnership that nurtured their journey together.
Dad moved our family to his beloved hometown in 1971.. Pendleton proved to be a wonderful place to raise a family and a business. Mom and Dad owned and operated Village Fashions for over 20 years and dad served as a quiet and dedicated leader of the PTA and the Exchange Club as well as volunteering his time to deliver meals to those in need.
There is so much that could be said about this fine man, but his life speaks for itself.
Harry Evans is survived by his spouse: Catherine P (Pat) Evans, daughter Grace Ammons, both of Pendleton, SC, and son, Ed Evans of Charlotte, NC, and grandchildren, Cat Ammons and John Ammons, both of Pendleton, SC.
Services were held on Tuesday 12/2/2019 at First Baptist Church of Pendleton, South Carolina. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Pendleton Missions Projects.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019