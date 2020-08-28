Harry R. Lee
Anderson - Harry Raymond Lee, 86, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
He was born on February 8, 1934 in Longmont, CO and was the son of the late Harry J. Lee and Georgia Green Lee.
Harry was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He was an All-Star high school football player and continued his football career while attending Western State University in Gunnison, CO where he earned his BA in Business. Harry spent his career with GMAC retiring after 31 years. In his spare time, he loved floating in his boat on the lake. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Elks Lodge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Thrash Lee; son, Mike Lee of Anderson; daughter, Terri Lee Pounds of Loganville, GA; sister-in-law, Jane Lee of Glenwood Springs, CO; grandchildren, Ashley Oesterle (Ryan), Helen Pounds, Jami R. Lee and Jodi A. Lee; and great-grandson, Hayden Oesterle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard S. Lee; and brothers, Gene and Gilbert Lee.
A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be announced by The McDougald Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Volunteer Fire Dept., 5503 Hix Rd., Anderson, SC 29625 or the American Heart Association
, 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615. WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM