1/
Harry R. Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry R. Lee

Anderson - Harry Raymond Lee, 86, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

He was born on February 8, 1934 in Longmont, CO and was the son of the late Harry J. Lee and Georgia Green Lee.

Harry was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. He was an All-Star high school football player and continued his football career while attending Western State University in Gunnison, CO where he earned his BA in Business. Harry spent his career with GMAC retiring after 31 years. In his spare time, he loved floating in his boat on the lake. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Elks Lodge.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Beverly Thrash Lee; son, Mike Lee of Anderson; daughter, Terri Lee Pounds of Loganville, GA; sister-in-law, Jane Lee of Glenwood Springs, CO; grandchildren, Ashley Oesterle (Ryan), Helen Pounds, Jami R. Lee and Jodi A. Lee; and great-grandson, Hayden Oesterle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard S. Lee; and brothers, Gene and Gilbert Lee.

A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church and will be announced by The McDougald Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Volunteer Fire Dept., 5503 Hix Rd., Anderson, SC 29625 or the American Heart Association, 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved