|
|
Dr. Harvey Capers Walker
Anderson - Dr. Harvey Walker, 87, passed away quietly at his home on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 50 years Henrietta Clanton Walker. He was a son of the late Frank Anderson Walker, pharmacist and owner of Walker Drugs, and the late Julia Belle Dennis Walker. He was a member of the American Urological Association, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a Diplomat for the American Board of Urology.
Born August 25, 1931 in Eatonton, Georgia, Dr. Walker served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1954. He was a staff sergeant assigned to Tulln Air Base in Vienna, Austria. After serving his country, he returned to Georgia to later graduate from the University of Georgia and the Medical College of Georgia. Following the completion of his urology residency, he moved to Anderson, South Carolina and began his first career, founding the Bowie - Walker Urology Association, which later became the Bowie, Walker, Whatley and Seiler Urology Association. Dr. Walker retired from the Association and not finding contentment without work, he began his second career as a staff member of the Bariatric Clinic of Greenville and Anderson.
At the age of 80, Dr. Walker finally accepted retirement. Each day began with the completion of crossword puzzles, in ink, enjoying photography, and playing golf. Golf has always been a favorite pastime especially with his longtime friends at Cobbs Glen Country Club. The same group of friends traveled to Scotland over 25 years ago for a week of golf and fun. He was a patron of the Masters Golf Tournament for 60 years.
Dr. Walker was known for reciting poems, limericks, and loved telling jokes. He enjoyed good music, dancing and singing. He played the harmonica, spoons and trumpet and also played the piano by ear. To be in his company was a guaranteed time of laughter, happiness and fun. Simple mundane chores would evolve into adventure filled joy. Even after retirement, he still enjoyed time spent around his medical friends. Each day after exercising at Life Choice, he met friends for a group coffee meeting at AnMed North Campus. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his daughter, Valerie Walker-Fleming and her husband, Carl Andrew (Andy) Fleming of Anderson, SC; sons, Harvey Capers (Chip) Walker, Jr. and his wife Tammy Hearn Walker of Eatonton, GA, and John Griffith Walker of Milledgeville, GA; grandchildren, Christopher Walker, Holli Walker Hofstadter (Jimmy) and Brett Walker; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Frank Anderson Walker, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:15 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12:30 pm Wednesday with Reverend Dr. Larry Pearson officiating. The committal service will be held at 4:30 pm in Pine Grove Cemetery, Grove Street, Eatonton, Georgia.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 30, 2019