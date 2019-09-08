Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
10 Academy Street
Williamston, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Haskell Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haskell Taylor

Haskell Taylor Obituary
Haskell Taylor

Pelzer - Haskell Kay Taylor, 68, husband of Carolyn Martin Taylor, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.

Born in Abbeville Co., he was a son of the late Bert Robert Taylor and Sallie Mae Todd Taylor Josey. He was retired from retail management and a member of Calvary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday School director.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lauren Taylor Sullens (Rev. Clint) of Ellabell, GA; son, Stephen Albert Taylor (April Austin) of Rock Hill; brother, Anthony Paul Taylor of Iva; and grandchildren, Mae, Cora, Lottie, Gauge, and Jolie Sullens and Ansley and Braxton Taylor.

He was predeceased by brothers, Therman, Ray, and David Taylor.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary. The service will be held Monday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, or Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Capital Improvements Fund, 10 Academy Street, Williamston, SC 29697.

The family will be at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019
