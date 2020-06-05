Hattie LeverAnderson - Hattie Mae Woodward Lever, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home.Born August 27, 1932 in Silverstreet, SC, she was a daughter of the late Colie Woodward and Lillie Fulmer Woodward. She was married for 33 years to Glenn Lever until his death in 1980.Hattie was a graduate of Tri-County Technical College having earned her Associate's Degree in Business. She was formerly employed as the office manager for Anderson Armored Car. Hattie loved serving her community and was a volunteer at Anderson Memorial Hospital for 29 years. She also volunteered her time at Anderson Interfaith Ministries (AIM) and the Anderson Free Clinic. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and President of WELCA.She is survived by her sons, Robbin V. Lever (Peggy) of Dayton, OH, Glenn E. "Gene" Lever (Heather) of Oxford, MA and Art Lever (Pat) of Pendleton, SC; daughters, Dianne Dye (Dan) and Billie Ginn (Bob) both of Anderson, SC; sisters, Lillie Harmon of Newberry, SC and Frankie Griffin of Pomaria, SC; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Mae Lee and Nick Monroe; and brother, Colie Woodward, Jr.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Fischer officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621.The family will be at the home of Billie and Bob Ginn, 113 Waverly Rd., Anderson, SC.