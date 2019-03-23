|
Hattie Vance Smith
Pendleton - Hattie Vance Smith of Pendleton departed this life on March 20, 2019. She was the sixth child born to the late Thomas and Pauline Williams Vance.
Hattie was a member of King's Chapel AME Church where she served in many capacities. In 2016, she named Mother of the Church.
Hattie attended Anderson County Training School and went on to attend and graduate from Allen University in 1950 with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in English. She did master's work at SC State and Penn State Universities. She began her teaching career in Westminster SC as a science teacher and basketball coach. After two years, she married OF Smith and accepted a teaching position in Kingstree, SC. In 1965, she returned home to Pendleton as a teacher at Anderson County Head Start. In 1968, she began teaching at Riverside High School and then Pendleton Elementary in 1970 where she taught for the next twelve years. In 1982, after 30+ years in public education, Hattie retired.
After retirement, Hattie stayed active by tutoring for adult literacy programs, selling Word Book Encyclopedias and tutoring all of her grandchildren. She remained active in her church, community and other organizations.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
She leaves two sons, Terence Hassan (Pamela) and Fitzgerald Vance Smith (Natashya) of Pendleton SC; one sister, Pauline Vance Wheeler, one brother, Charles Vance, Sr., and five grandchildren, Anisah Hassan, Bakari Hassan, Kira Smith, Nicole Smith and Thomas Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Upstate.
Funeral services are 2 pm Sunday at King's Chapel AME Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church Sunday from 1:15 pm until the hour of service. The body is at DB Walker Funeral Home and will be on view Saturday from 12 noon until 8 pm.
The family is at the home, 401 LaVista Place, Pendleton, SC.
View the full obituary at www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.cm
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 23, 2019