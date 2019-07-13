Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Belton Church of God
Hazel Darlene Callaham Getsinger

Hazel Darlene Callaham Getsinger Obituary
Hazel Darlene Callaham Getsinger

Anderson - Hazel Darlene Callaham Getsinger, 62, of 3311 Harrell Dr. died Tuesday at her residence.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late James Clyde and Hazel Ransom Callaham. She attended Belton Church of God.

Surviving are: son, Scott Driver of Anderson; daughters, Crystal Shirley (Robert) and Cindy Alley both of Anderson; brother, Pastor Bobby Callaham of N.C., and Lavone Callaham of Piedmont; grandchildren, Brittany Alewine, Jesse York, Erica Shirley, and Hannah Shirley.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Sylvia Callaham,

Memorial service will be held 11am Saturday at Belton Church of God with Pastor Bobby Callaham officiating.

The family has requested that memorials be made to Cox Funeral Home for Hazel Getsinger @ P.O. Box 236 Belton, SC 29627.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 13, 2019
