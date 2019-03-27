Hazel Holden Turner



Anderson - Hazel Mae Baldwin Holden Turner, 86, of Starr, SC passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born November 3, 1932, in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Willie B. and Ethel Ruth Kelley Baldwin. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles D. Holden, Sr. and her second husband, David E. Turner; sisters, Dot Walker, Margaret Balcombe, Martha Gazelle Burdette and Sue Ellen Sullivan.



She retired from Owens Corning after 33 years of service. Hazel was a member of Grace Baptist Church and the Retirees Club of Owens Corning. She loved to work crossword puzzles and travel.



She is survived by her sons, Charles Holden (Lisa) of Anderson, SC and Douglas W. Holden (Diane) of Belton, SC; daughters, Ann Walters (Alex) and Gail Hendrix all of Starr, SC; sisters, Olga Hembree and Jo Ann Mitchell both of Anderson, SC; also survived by seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 12:30 pm Thursday. Burial will be in New Silver Brook Cemetery.



The family will be at the residence.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 27, 2019