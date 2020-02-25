|
|
Hazel Lee Griffin
Honea Path - Hazel Lee Griffin age 77, of 12 U Street Honea Path S.C. passed Thursday February 20, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Willie James Palmore and Ruby Mae Bolden Palmore. Survivors include one daughter Sebrena Griffin, two sons Charles Griffin, and Billy Griffin, one sister Margert Palmore Taylor. Funeral services will be held Thursday 2:00PM at Liberty Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020