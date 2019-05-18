Hazel McCullough Stone



Anderson - Hazel McCullough Stone, 86, of Anderson, SC passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at her home.



Born May 12, 1933 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Carl E. and Zonia Bolt McCullough. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roderick O. Stone; daughter, Gail Long; brother, Wilton McCullough and sister, Helen Smith.



She was a graduate of Anderson Girls High School. She and her husband Roderick owned and operated Stone Auto Supply for 45 years. Hazel was an active member of Pope Drive Baptist Church for 60 plus years, where she was very devoted to her Bible and devotion groups. She was very talented and creative and gave generously to others.



She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Mize of Lithia Springs, GA, Debra Shrum (Donnie) of Charlotte, NC and Miriam Johnson (Roy Lee) of Tamassee, SC; sister, Elizabeth Hill; eight grandchildren, Missy Mize Jensen (Bill) of Howell, NJ, Travis Long (Tammy) of Anderson, SC, Craig Long (Alexis) of New Orleans, LA, Erin Shrum of Charlotte, NC, Amy Shrum Alenky (Bryan) of Charlotte, NC, Stacy Shrum Mears (Michael) of North Charleston, SC, Candace Johnson Strickland (Brett) of Anderson, SC and Chance Johnson (Maria) of Florence, SC: six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Sunday, May 19, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 am Monday with Rev. Ken Wright officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pope Drive Baptist Church, 2510 Pope Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.



The family will be at the Stone residence.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary