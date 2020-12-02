1/
Heidi Howell Epps
Belton - Heidi Howell Epps, 45, wife of Timothy Keith Epps, died Friday November 20, 2020.

Born May 29, 1975 in Anderson to Linda Raye Howell and the late Paul Glenn Howell, she was a graduate of High School and was employed at Michelin Greenville in Research and Development

She enjoyed working in her greenhouse, and planting flowers in her yard.

Surviving other than her mother of Powdersville, and husband of Piedmont, are her son, Christopher "CJ" Collins and wife Holly of Iva; her daughter, Christy Fowler of Belton; her sister, Heather Grant and husband Randall of Belton; 3 grandchildren; a nephew, Stone Grant. Her fur baby Charlie.

No services are planned. The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 to 8 at Cox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd. Greenville, SC 29607, or www.greenvillehumane.com

Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Epps family.

www.coxfuneralhome1882.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
