Helen Cromer LuskAnderson, SC - Helen Dean Cromer Lusk, 75, widow of Hal Hiott Lusk, Jr., passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence.Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Bessie Bolt Cromer. Mrs. Lusk retired from AnMed Health Homecare. She was a member of North Anderson Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.She is survived by one son, Hal H. "Buddy" Lusk III; two grandsons, Hal Lusk IV and Brent Lusk; and her brother, Paul Cromer (Susan Campbell).A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, at Pendleton United Methodist Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pendleton United Methodist Church,P.O. Box 646, Pendleton, SC 29670.Sullivan-King Mortuary