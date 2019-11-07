Resources
Helen Dorn Obituary
Anderson - Helen Pauline "Jackie" Dorn, widow of Rufus Earl Dorn, of 212 King Arthur Drive, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Allie Mae Nance Harrison.

Helen is survived by two sons, Torin (Rhonda) Dorn, Charlotte, NC and Rufus E. (Monica) Dorn, III, Southfield, MI; sister, Mary Greer, Belton, SC, an aunt, Regina Young; and six loving grandchildren.

Funeral services are 11 am Saturday at Bethel AME Church; burial in Oakbrook Memorial Park, Greenwood, SC. The body is at D.B. Walker Funeral Services and the family will receive friends Friday from 4-6 pm.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be sent to www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
